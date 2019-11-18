He didn’t recognize the blitz that sacked him in the middle of the second quarter. He held the ball and tried to escape on the next series, was sacked, and fumbled the ball away. He took another sack just before halftime for the same reason -- he tried to channel Randall Cunningham’s talent with Rodney Peete’s legs. A bad snap got past him on the next play, and again, instead of throwing the ball away -- or simply flinging it deep, an effective punt -- he took the sack, which is another hit, which are what turns 15-year careers into 8-year careers.