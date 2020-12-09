Most of what you asked was dealt with in one of my recent Q&As with former Eagles president Joe Banner. So I definitely suggest you click on it and read what he had to say since he’s knows Jeff Lurie well and has done the whole hiring and firing thing. First, Lurie has to decide whether or not he thinks this season is a COVID aberration. If he concludes that it is, then maybe he swallows hard and does nothing. If he concludes that it’s not, then he has to decide what to do about GM Howie Roseman. if he keeps him, then he’ll lean heavily on Roseman with respect to Doug Pederson’s future and finding a potential replacement if they decide that’s what they want to do. If he decides to fire Roseman or demote him, then he’s got a much more difficult job because finding the right personnel man is much harder — and much more critical — than finding the right head coach. Lurie will have to turn to some people in the league that he trusts for the names of some potential candidates. But as Banner correctly points out, personnel people are much harder to evaluate than coaches.