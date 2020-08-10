This week’s schedule does include the start of on-field workouts with players practicing in helmets and shells starting Wednesday for five days. Padded practices begin next Monday, and yours truly, among other media members, will be there to report on the action. Camp takes on additional importance with no preseason games, and the scrimmages could be more intense than usual. A lot will depend on how far Pederson is willing to go. There are certainly going to be some “live” portions with tackling to the ground. But how many? And how many players on the roster bubble will push the envelope to get noticed?