Answer: This has to be one of more pressing questions for the Eagles, and frankly I’m not sure which way they’ll go. My gut is that they’ll find a way to keep Jenkins, one of their most valuable players on and off the field. But it won’t be easy because he has made it clear he won’t return under his current contract. Some might say, well, he has no say in that regard, but at this point in his career, he does. Jenkins has done well financially. As far as I know, he’s handled his money well. He also has a few business ventures that are seemingly successful. He could easily walk away from the game. Or more likely, if he was willing to take a stand, he could hold out.