Rodgers still has dynamic arm talent, is excellent at exploiting anything he can pick up pre-snap, and has a track record of gashing teams that try to blitz him. As is the case with most elite quarterbacks, the Eagles’ only real hope is to generate pressure with their front four, but that will be significantly harder if Fletcher Cox can’t play. Cox has missed practice the last two days because of a neck injury. Even if Cox is able to go, Rodgers is getting the ball out in 2.7 seconds per attempt, right around the league average. It’s hard to see many ways the Eagles are going to slow Rodgers, but getting pressure will certainly help.