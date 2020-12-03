Third-year TE Robert Tonyan is having a breakout season. Tonyan, who had a total of 14 catches in his first two NFL seasons, has 37 this year, including seven for touchdowns. The Eagles have given up six TD catches to TEs this season, but just one in the last seven games. The Eagles are tied for second in sacks with 36. They’ve given up the third-fewest touchdown passes (14) in the league, and have allowed just one in the last four games. They are ninth in passing yards allowed (210.7) and have given up an average of 175.8 in the last four games. They haven’t allowed 300 passing yards in a game since Week 4.