Don’t look to last year’s Eagles-Packers game to project how Sunday’s Week 13 matchup will play out.
Carson Wentz & Co. look lost on offense this season. Doug Pederson’s job security decreases by the week. As of Tuesday, reassigning the Eagles’ play-calling responsibilities is on the table.
On the other side, Aaron Rodgers is enjoying perhaps the greatest season in the latter part of his career to lead one of the NFL’s best offenses. An Eagles upset is unlikely despite a solid defensive effort against Seattle, but while Sunday’s result might be inevitable, there are plenty of issues left unresolved for the Birds’ Eye Crew to tackle on the latest podcast episode.
Does Wentz truly grasp this season’s shortcomings? Is Pederson coaching for his job over the next five games? What should fans expect Sunday?
