This one’s easy. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett. Aside from Fletcher Cox, the 33-year-old Bennett was the Eagles’ most productive pass-rusher last season. He was used both inside and outside and had nine sacks and was among the league leaders in total quarterback pressures. But he wanted a new deal and he wasn’t crazy about his playing time (69 percent of the total defensive snaps). So the Eagles traded him to the Patriots, where he got a two-year, $16.7 million contract extension, but isn’t getting anywhere close to the snaps he got with the Eagles. The Eagles’ pass rush hasn’t been nearly as good as they had hoped. Defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan both are injured and Cox still is working his way back from his foot injury. The Eagles have just three sacks in four games. Trading away Bennett might’ve been the biggest mistake Howie Roseman made in the offseason.