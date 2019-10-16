Good morning, Eagles fans. For some, it hasn’t been a good week after the Birds laid an egg against the Vikings on Sunday. To make matters potentially worse, fans clamoring for Howie Roseman to trade for top cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to endure the Rams swooping in for the former Jaguars player Tuesday evening. I’ll weigh in on the deal and whether the cost was rightfully too steep for the Eagles further down, but Ramsey’s move to Los Angeles may only intensify the pressure on Roseman to add someone before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.