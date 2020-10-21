Thanks for the question, Berg. As funny as it would be for Frank Gore to end up on the Eagles for the final games after backing out of signing with the team in 2015, I have a really hard time seeing this happen. I’m sure you already know this, but if the Eagles actually decide to send out draft assets to add a 37-year-old running back in a push to win the NFC East, it would reflect very poorly on their front office. This team is going to need to continue to get younger, cheaper, and better in the next few years if it hopes to sustain success, and giving up draft picks will hurt that effort. It’s important that the Eagles' decision makers don’t let the weakness of the NFC East the last two seasons fool them into thinking this team is headed in the right direction.