Then there is drafting. Name a really good corner or safety the Eagles have drafted lately. It’s been belabored a lot, but the Sidney Jones situation is a disaster — the team thought once his Achilles healed, it would have a Pro Bowl player at an important position. I don’t know if Jones’ problems are more physical or inside his head, but he is somewhere around No. 7 on a corner depth chart that does not feature anyone who is consistently better than average.