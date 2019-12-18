In 2014, the Eagles and Cowboys, both 9-4, met in Week 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFC East was still up for grabs and a victory would give the Eagles a head-to-head 2-0 advantage in the case of a tie. The game went back and forth for three quarters until Dallas pulled ahead in the fourth. The Eagles’ playoff hopes were still alive the following week, but a loss at the Redskins was the final nail.