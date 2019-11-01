The Eagles are 17th in the waiver pickin’s, Jeff, which isn’t real high. Would they put in a claim? I sure would, even though Josh Gordon’s transcendent 2013 season was a long time ago now. Since then, he’s missed two years for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, has been hurt a lot, and hasn’t caught more than 41 passes in a season. But he’s still 6-foot-3, 225, and he’s just 28 years old. The Eagles have one wide receiver they use a lot and never throw to (Mack Hollins) and another they don’t seem to want to use at all (J.J. Arcega-Whiteside), so, what’s the downside?