Jerry Jones figuring out the truth about his coach could be a very bad thing for Eagles fans. Frankly, the Cowboys have drafted better than the Eagles over the last few years. And lucking into their franchise quarterback in the third round in 2016, instead of having to trade up twice in the first round to draft him, was a tremendous benefit. The best thing the Eagles have going for them in these matchups is Garrett. If Jones fires him, he might actually hire a good coach. Then where would the Eagles be?