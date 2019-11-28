Good question, Art (if that’s your real name). Obviously, the Cowboys game is the hardest. I would put this upcoming game against Miami as the second most difficult simply because the Eagles have struggled with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the past. Unlike Giants rookie Daniel Jones and Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins, Miami’s QB is a veteran who is more likely to keep his composure with more complex coverages and a steady pass rush. It might not matter if the Eagles defense continues to play as well as it has the last two weeks, but the Eagles have shown respect to Fitzpatrick this week. I’m sure it’s partly just to avoid making headlines about lacking respect for him, but he did have success against them last year, throwing four touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.