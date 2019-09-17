This is a good question. There is no doubt that Deion Jones hit Wentz. Not being sure of the answer to your question, we went to the NFL. An NFL spokesman sent this response back: “If a defender has already committed himself, and the contact is unavoidable, it is not a foul unless the defender makes forcible contact into the head or neck area of the runner with the helmet, shoulder, or forearm, or commits some other act that is unnecessary roughness.”