The Eagles will greet an old friend this weekend, thanks to the fifth postponement of his sentencing in an insider-trading scheme.
Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks now won’t be sentenced until February, so there’s a chance he can earn another Super Bowl ring to take with him to lockup.
More about that below, but if you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @lesbowen.
— Les Bowen (earlybirds@inquirer.com)
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told a conference call with Philly reporters Wednesday that Kendricks is “a unique player,” but we’re guessing he wasn’t referring to Kendricks’ legal situation, which came to the surface in 2018, right after Kendricks was released by the Eagles and signed by the Browns. Cleveland cut Kendricks after charges were filed, but he eventually signed with the Seahawks, and his current contract is structured around his availability to play.
“Mychal’s been a great addition for us,” Carroll said. “We’ve loved his play. He’s a unique player and competitor. … He’s had a good season for us.” Carroll said Kendricks is always “intense and focused,” and he doesn’t want him trying to do anything extra just because he’s playing Sunday against the team that drafted him in 2012′s second round.
Earlier this week, Carroll addressed the sentencing postponement.
“I’m really happy for him that he has that peace of mind as he works through the season,” Carroll said.
- EJ Smith details how Nigel Bradham returned to practice Wednesday, but Nelson Agholor was absent with a knee injury suffered in the New England loss.
- Carson Wentz has been hearing a lot of boos lately, so Paul Domowitch wonders if the QB is being bothered by a ghost.
- Jeff McLane tracks the ups and downs of Nelson Agholor, specifically looking at what has changed since 2017, what we thought then was Agholor’s “breakout” season.
- Bob Ford thinks it’s nice that Carson Wentz has confidence in his teammates, but it would be even better if they did something to be worthy of it.
- Malcolm Jenkins responds to the FOP president’s incendiary letter, criticizing Jenkins for saying perceptions of racism from the community need to inform the search for a new police commissioner.
Think [Jordan] Mailata will see some playing time this season? — Meredith (@mhl1115) via Twitter
I doubt it at this point, Meredith, but it could happen. The issue is, the Eagles can bring only two players back from injured reserve. We assume Cre’Von LeBlanc will be brought back soonish. DeSean Jackson supposedly can be ready by the second round of the playoffs.
Of course, there is no guarantee the 5-5 Eagles will be in the playoffs, let alone the second round. And no guarantee that these players are actually going to be able to come back.
If the Eagles fall out of playoff contention, I would certainly bring Mailata off IR and play him, to see if he’s worth carrying into 2020. Or if there were some sort of complication with LeBlanc or Jackson, same thing.
I think if the Eagles are unable to find out how Mailata might fare in an actual regular-season game, for the second year in a row, that would be yet another irritating component to what so far has been an extremely irritating season.