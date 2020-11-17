I won’t pretend to be a coach, or to know all that goes into a weekly game plan, but even Pederson conceded the team could be more creative with Jalen Hurts, and the results the offense has gotten speak for themselves. As far as what it would take for Doug to be in trouble this year, it depends on your definition of trouble. I could see Pederson’s staff being shaken up for the second year in a row as the team tries to recapture the success the 2017 staff had with Frank Reich at offensive coordinator. But firing Pederson? I think that’s pretty unlikely even if things get really ugly this season. There aren’t many coaches with a Super Bowl victory on their resume, and finding a good head coach isn’t easy.