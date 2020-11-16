“There’s things that go on that as a head coach, you have to deal with, and a lot of them could be practice-related or off-the-field issues and different things, and even in my own preparation. … that’s where I get a little frustrated and a little upset, and what can I do better during the week? How can I coach a little bit better? How can I coach my coaches better? Those are all things that I look at, and I can definitely do a better job there.”