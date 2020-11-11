“But there’s a lot of times you make a call as a coordinator based on those things and an offense comes out and gives you a little bit different look. It falls on the MIKE linebacker. It falls on somebody who’s out on the field on defense to amend the call and get us into the right call. And Nate has been really good about that. He gets us into the right call. He thinks ahead of the problem. He can get us out of a bad down a lot of times by adjusting the front or getting us into a check that makes it a little easier for us to manage that given down.”