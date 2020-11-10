Pederson was adamant last week that he wasn’t quitting on Wentz, sort of. He recalled the 2015 season when, as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, he and Andy Reid considered benching Alex Smith after a 1-5 start. They didn’t, and the Chiefs won 11 straight, but the comparison is ridiculous. Smith was an 11-year veteran, and he wasn’t the problem. Smith had committed just three turnovers in those six games and had an 88.8 passer rating. Wentz has 16 turnovers and a 73.2 rating, 32nd among the 33 quarterbacks with at least 140 attempts. Eat your heart out, Sam Darnold.