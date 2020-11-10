It’s an important lesson, too, for anyone who follows the NFL or any professional sport closely. In this age of salary caps and luxury taxes and the popularity of fantasy sports, it is not enough for an athlete to be a good player. He or she must be a good player at the right price, and when the Eagles and Graham agreed in early 2019 to a three-year contract that could be worth as much as $40 million, it was fair to ask whether the team had sentiment above good sense. Graham was already 30, an age, for many NFL players, represents the crest of a career. They’ve just cleared it, and now they’re about to descend, rapidly.