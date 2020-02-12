Donald: As with anything else in a team game like football, there’s no one reason for Wentz’s inconsistent play this season. The injuries to his three top wideouts — DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor — obviously hurt. They missed a combined 24 games. Jackson’s absence was particularly devastating, since he was the team’s main vertical threat. So did the inordinate number of drops by his receivers. But Wentz’s mechanics were really messed up this season, and nobody on the coaching staff seemed to notice or have a clue what to do about it. That needs to get fixed in the offseason. As I pointed out in a story last week, given the large number of screens and short-to-intermediate throws the Eagles used this season, his completion percentage needs to be better than it was. Doug Pederson waited too long to start moving Wentz out of the pocket. And he and his staff need to do a better job of scheming to get the wideouts open.