NEW YORK — Boston Scott has been a soccer fan since his days playing the sport at Zachary High School in Zachary, La. So when he got the opportunity to show off the Union's new jersey at an unveiling event hosted by Adidas and MLS on Wednesday, he gladly accepted.
“Growing up and watching it, I just fell in love with it,” the former centerback said of the world’s form of football. “It’s cool to get out here and represent the city of Philadelphia.”
At the unveiling event, Scott got to play fashion model. He walked the runway wearing Union apparel, and did a little dance along the way. And he wasn’t the only NFL player to do so: Texans star DeAndre Hopkins represented the Houston Dynamo.
“It was kind of overwhelming,” Scott joked, and if you weren’t one of the sharply dressed fashion influencers in the crowd, you might have agreed.
So add Scott to the long list of soccer fans who’ve played for the Eagles in recent times.
Nelson Agholor’s father was a professional player. Former Birds wide receiver Jordan Matthews went to last year’s women’s World Cup to watch his wife Cheyna play for Jamaica. Jay Ajayi teamed up with the Union this year to be the team’s official esports FIFA gamer. (Alas, he got routed in his first appearance.)
And of course there’s Zach Ertz, whose wife, Julie, is likely to play for the U.S. women’s team Friday night in the decisive game of qualifying for this year’s Olympics (10:15 p.m., Fox Sports 1).
“Being able to go out and support the Union and just supporting soccer in general in America, as it gains in popularity, I think it’s really been cool to see how it’s evolved over the years,” said Scott, who didn’t hesitate to call Julie Ertz “one of the best players in the world.”
Nor did he hesitate when asked whether playing soccer helped make him a better football player.
“No doubt, 100 percent,” he answered. “I recommend you play soccer. It helps with your footwork, absolutely.”
Scott went from being a practice squad call-up in October to a cult hero across Philadelphia as he played a big role in the Eagles’ late-season charge to the NFC East title. He probably won’t have to buy a drink or a meal in the city for a good long while. But he hasn’t gotten to try yet, because he hasn’t been back to the city since the season ended.
“I’ll be going back in around March, so we’ll see,” he said. “Thanks and credit to the organization and the coaching staff for believing in me and putting me in those situations, and my teammates just continuing to push me and motivate me. It’s really just a blessing and an honor to be able to represent the city of Philadelphia, the Eagles, and the people who believe in me back at home.”
Scott is heading into the second year of a two-year deal he signed with the Eagles. He’d like to stay in Philadelphia, if the team would like to keep him.
“Absolutely, man, I hope so,” he said.