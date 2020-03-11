Jones was sometimes linked to the Eagles before the Cowboys took him 27th overall in the first round in 2015, out of UConn. Then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly attended his pro day. The Eagles ended up trading down from 22nd overall in the first round to 26th, where instead of Jones they took (heavy sigh) edge rusher Marcus Smith. It turned out there were six players the Eagles had targeted at 22, all were selected before that pick arrived, and Jones wasn’t part of that group. So they traded back and took a guy who was a project, at best. Smith wasn’t in the league in 2019 after the Redskins released him at the end of training camp.