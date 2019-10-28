Good morning, Eagles fans. I bet you feel a whole lot better after yesterday afternoon, and you should. The Eagles put together a solid win on the road against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills may not be as good as their record indicated, but they’re still a respectable team with a highly ranked defense. It’s a win the Eagles needed, and they got it. Regardless, it’s a new week and the Eagles will get to do something they haven’t done since the leaves changed colors: prepare for a game at Lincoln Financial Field. We’re halfway through the regular season, and the trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Eagles will likely be looking to add some pieces, and we’ll talk about some options and whether or not they should go all-in for an impact player.