The same three players I’ve been lobbying my fellow selectors about for several years now, Chip: former Eagles Harold Carmichael and Eric Allen and the late linebacker, Sam Mills, who played for the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League, and later, the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. Carmichael, who caught 590 passes, 79 for touchdowns, should’ve been in years ago. He’s been hurt by the fact that he spent a big chunk of his career playing for some really bad Eagles teams, and many of the Hall of Fame selectors are Super Bowl snobs. Harold needs to be nominated by the senior committee, of which I am not a member. But I’m told he’s moving up the list of candidates. Allen had 54 career interceptions, which is one more than Ty Law, who was inducted last year, and just one less than Aeneas Williams, who went in a few years back. He also is eighth all-time in interception returns for touchdowns (8). Mills made it to the final 25 five years ago. He was one of the best inside linebackers of the ’80s and ’90s. Jim Mora called him the "best player I’ve ever coached.'' And he coached Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson and Willie Roaf. Two other non-players I’ve lobbied hard for are former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil and the late Steve Sabol of NFL Films. Steve’s father Ed was inducted in 2011. Steve belongs in Canton right beside him.