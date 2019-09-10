What wasn’t surprising about that possession was the manner in which Pederson used his running backs. If you were to ask, based on Sunday’s game, who the Eagles’ No. 1 running back is, you could come up with one of three answers. You might say Sproles, who had 16 touches in the game: nine carries, three catches, four punt returns. You might say Sanders, who had 11 carries and would have scored a 21-yard touchdown had a dubious holding penalty by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside not nullified it. Or you might say Jordan Howard, who was the most productive of the three, gaining 44 yards on just six attempts and carrying the ball five times on the Eagles’ final possession, a 19-play drive that melted away nearly nine minutes of game time.