7. The Eagles’ defensive ends need to be better. Help could be on the way, but it may have taken the significant loss of the defensive end Malik Jackson for the Eagles to sign another end off the street. Jackson will be out for an extended period, per Pederson, with what appears to be a foot injury. We’re probably talking about either an Achilles tendon rupture or a Lisfranc sprain. Either one would likely land Jackson on injured reserve. A roster move could be coming Tuesday. The Eagles could straight up promote Bruce Hector off the practice squad or sign a different defensive tackle off the street, but I think the answer is to bring in a veteran end who’s played in the system. It just so happens there is one if he is willing to come out of retirement: Chris Long.