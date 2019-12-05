Getting back to the 5-7 Eagles, they’ll be out on the practice field later today getting ready for Monday night’s game against the 2-10 Giants at the Linc. They may or may not have running back Jordan Howard back this week. Since he got hurt last month, the Eagles’ run-play percentage has inexplicably plummeted, even though rookie Miles Sanders has run the ball effectively. Ignoring the run in the second half Sunday probably cost them the game against Miami. More on that below. but first, if you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here​. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @pdomo.