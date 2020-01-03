“I think Carson’s been the same guy he’s been since the moment he stepped in here,” Kelce said Thursday. “He’s always been a guy that’s worked hard. He’s competitive. He wants to win. I wouldn’t say that I’ve noticed any change whatsoever in who he is. ... Obviously more’s been out on his plate with injuries and guys getting hurt. But I haven’t noticed anything different. That guy’s been a rock-solid leader for us."