I think the team’s decision to sign Elijah Holyfield tells you the front office believes it needs some depth at running back. I would be surprised if Zach Ertz plays, plain and simple. Even if he wanted to, which it sounds like does, it goes without saying that organ damage is extremely serious. If Ertz is trying to come back, I tip my cap off to him for trying to play a contact sport with an injury that would leave most of us laid up on a couch for weeks. I doubt he’ll get cleared. I think Lane Johnson has a chance of playing this week, as does Avonte Maddox. Again, today’s injury report will begin to paint a better picture.