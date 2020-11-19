But you bring up a topic that is going to take center stage after a few more losses. Looking at a stretch of five successive games against teams with winning records, the Eagles are going to have to win some of these, become real contenders, in order for Doug Pederson to justify playing veterans we all know won’t be here next season over developing younger players. Wednesday, Pederson even mentioned Alshon Jeffery when asked why Travis Fulgham’s production dropped so dramatically against the Giants. (I would never have admitted that. It’s like hanging a big sign on yourself saying “FEEL FREE TO SECOND-GUESS ME, STEP RIGHT UP!”)