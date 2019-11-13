Walch’s comments on Hollins were the most incendiary. He could have noted that the third-year receiver was far down the list of receiving options, as Pederson has, or that he was coming off two sports hernia surgeries. But Walch instead said that Hollins, who has zero catches over the last five games despite running 89 routes, was “one of our top graders every week because he aligns right, he assigns right, and he plays with great effort.”