There are a handful of people who should be strongly considered for induction into the Flyers’ Hall of Fame, including Simon Gagne, Rick Tocchet, Paul Holmgren, and Mark Recchi.
But there is another person who deserves to go into the team’s Hall over everyone, and, to be honest, it’s surprising he isn’t already in there.
There is only one person who has worked for the Flyers continuously since their inception in 1967 and still remains with the franchise.
Hello, Lou Nolan.
Nolan deserves to be in the team’s Hall of Fame. The affable public-address announcer started working for the Flyers as Joe Kadlec’s sidekick in 1967. Kadlec was the team’s first public-relations director, and spent 40 years working for the team and setting a high standard that Zack Hill, the current PR director, has maintained.
“In Philadelphia, Lou isn’t just the friendly voice we have come to know and respect during his many years as the Flyers’ public-address announcer,” legendary former goalie Bernie Parent once told me. “He is a man of great integrity and values, a man who has a beautiful association with the Flyers and the fans.”
Nolan, who left the public-relations department in 1972 and became the team’s public-address announcer, has been with the Flyers for 53 years. Think about that.
“He’s been with the Flyers longer than anyone and that speaks volumes about his professionalism. ‚” Parent said. “You don’t last that long unless you’re a true pro.”
You could make a strong case that Kadlec, widely respected around the league, also should be in the Flyers’ Hall.
But back to Nolan. He has witnessed virtually everything in his career, including consecutive Stanley Cup championships for the Flyers in 1974 and 1975, an epic win over the Soviet Red Army, key games in the remarkable 35-game unbeaten streak, the unexpected march to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010, and much more.
From Parent to Carter Hart, and every goalie in between, Nolan has been The Voice. In fact, he has witnessed every player to ever wear the Orange and Black.
He has done it with class, done it with humor, done it with his own distinctive announcing style, one that has been imitated from Wayne to Wildwood.
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Another form: Going into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and his staff are keeping in touch and staying ready, hoping the NHL resumes at some point. The league suspended its season March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’m in the optimistic group,” Vigneault said last week from Gatineau, Quebec, where he has settled after spending time at his home in South Florida. “I believe we will resume play at some point, even if it’s later in the summer, and I’m preparing as such.”
Vigneault has been chatting on the phone with his assistants and general manager Chuck Fletcher, “so we will be ready for any scenario,” he said.
In the meantime, he waits.
“This is bigger than hockey and sports,” he said of the pandemic. “With news changing every day, I’m just doing my part with social distancing and helping support the community.”
Vigneault said he has been reading, watching movies, and exercising to pass the time.
Tuesday: Forty-three years ago, the Flyers beat Toronto, 4-3, at Maple Leaf Gardens to win their fourth straight and capture their playoff series, four games to two. Third-period goals by Rick MacLeish and Jimmy Watson (with 2:38 left) erased a 3-2 deficit.
Wednesday: Twelve years ago, Joffrey Lupul scored on a power-play rebound, lifting the Flyers to a 3-2 win in Washington and giving them the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, four games to three.
Wednesday: Four years ago, MichalNeuvirth’s 44 saves sparked the Flyers past host Washington, 2-0, and cut the Caps’ series lead to 3-2 in the conference quarterfinals. The Flyers were outshot, 44-11, but got goals from Ryan White and Chris VandeVelde (empty-netter).
Thursday Reggie Leach, one of the best right wingers in the Flyers’ history, turns 70.
Friday: Nine years ago, Ville Leino scored on rebound of Kris Versteeg’s shot, giving the Flyers a 5-4 OT win in Buffalo and forcing a Game 7 in the first-round playoff series. The Flyers won Game 7.
For argument’s sake, say hockey comes back and the Flyers make at least the Eastern Conference final, they don’t try to bring Justin Braun back?
Answer: Thanks for the question, Todd. That may depend on whether Shayne Gostisbehere is traded in the offseason. Gostisbehere is expendable, and Braun, who is an unrestricted free agent, overcame a slow start and played a big part in the Flyers’ resurgence. He’s 33, a righthanded shot, and a solid veteran.
Gostisbehere has been bothered by a knee injury this season. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in January. If healthy, he can be a great offensive weapon.
General manager Chuck Fletcher will have an interesting decision on Braun, whose quiet leadership spread to his teammates. The salary cap’s total, whatever that ends up being, will also play a role in the GM’s decision on Braun, who had a $3.8 million cap hit this season.
Send questions by email (scarchidi@inquirer.com) or on Twitter (@broadstbull), and they could be answered in a future edition.