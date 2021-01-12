The Flyers will announce Tuesday their opening roster. The only expected drama is whether Shayne Gostisbehere has to start on the injured list with whatever caused him to miss Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage and who will be the 13th forward. The leading candidates would seem to be Morgan Frost, Linus Sandin, and Connor Bunnaman. My guess is Bunnaman.

The Flyers also will establish a four- to six-player taxi squad. The NHL is selling advertising on just about everything these days, so shouldn’t the taxi squad be sponsored by Lyft or Uber?

NBC analysts like the Flyers’ chances in rugged NHL East

If Flyers fans are feeling optimistic after a pretty successful turnaround a year ago, they are not alone. The national TV folks are positively bullish about what Chuck Fletcher and Alain Vigneault have cooking.

“What impressed me about Philly in February and March and fast-forward to August was their ability to play any style,” said NBC analyst AJ Mleczko. “Whatever [opponents] threw at them, they were able to adjust. Part of that is the way they’re made up, their depth. It has a lot to do with their grittiness. They’ve got a chip on their shoulders, and they’re proving people wrong.

“Once the top four teams make the playoffs, it’s anyone’s game at that point. The Eastern Division is going to be tough. But I think Philly is built [to make a run] this season.”

Among the themes of a conference call involving the NBC folks who will call the games this year — enjoy your retirement, Doc Emrick — is just how ridiculously packed the Flyers’ division is.

Brian Boucher felt more comfortable in the five-overtime game 21 years ago than when he was put on the spot and asked for his forecast of the division’s four playoff teams.

“The East is the toughest division for me to pick,” the former Flyers goaltender said. “You could argue there are six teams in the mix. I don’t know if I could say that for any other division. Not in any particular order, but I’m going with Philly, Pitt, Islanders, Washington. It’s the toughest division.”

That leaves Boston on the outside looking in.

Mleczko also had a tough time deciding before going with Washington, the Flyers, Islanders and Boston.

“It might sound crazy not to include Pittsburgh, but this division is just so incredibly strong,” she said. “I do think the Rangers can also make a strong push, but those four are the most likely in my opinion.”

Eddie Olczyk did not make playoff picks, but he did agree with his colleagues on one thing.

“Looking at the teams in that Eastern Division, we better brush up on tiebreakers,” he said. “You’re going to be within [a few points] of maybe first place to fifth place. It is going to be so close with those teams that we expect to be battling for the top four spots. I’m actually jacked up.”

Things to know

Around the division

Boston: Brad Marchand did not participate in Monday’s intrasquad game as a precaution. The Bruins star had sports hernia surgery in September.

Buffalo: Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton will start off splitting the goaltending job.

New Jersey: Nico Hischier has not practiced with the team and is questionable for Thursday’s opener against visiting Boston. Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick ahead of Nolan Patrick in 2017, injured his leg while training in Switzerland in December.

N.Y. Islanders: Fourth-liner Matt Martin signed a four-year contract for $6 million.

N.Y. Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (COVID-19) practiced Monday and could be in the lineup for Thursday’s opener at home against the Islanders.

Pittsburgh: It looks as though Evan Rodrigues, who has never scored more than nine goals in a season, will start the season on Sidney Crosby’s right wing. He’s likely holding the spot until Kasperi Kapanen clears COVID protocol.

Washington: Ilya Samsonov, the first goalie taken in the 2015 draft, gets his first crack at being the No. 1 guy. Samsonov was selected two picks ahead of Konecny.

And finally

Olczyk ends things with a little zinger for Vigneault’s occasional misadventures with video replay reviews.

“As long as AV isn’t challenging any offsides [calls], I think the Flyers will be A-OK,” Olczyk quipped.