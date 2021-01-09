“Thanks for the reminder there, pal. It’s gonna take a while to get used to these new official names. Anyway, the Rangers take the puck away and cycle back into their own zone, and that cycle brought to you by Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson: Live to Ride, Ride to Live. And riding up the middle of the ice now, carrying the puck, is Jesper Fast, sponsored by Firefox Quantum: Fast for Business; Dairy Queen: It’s not Fast Food, It’s Fan Food; and FedEx Same-Day Delivery. Need fast delivery on your time-sensitive packages? Choose FedEx.”