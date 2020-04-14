The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have sent numerous players to the Flyers this season, including Joel Farabee, Nic-Aube-Kubel, Morgan Frost, Connor Bunnaman, and Carsen Twarynski.
Now the AHL team is offering to help a cause that is much more important than aiding its NHL affiliate.
Last week, Jim and Rob Brooks, the Phantoms’ owners, offered the team’s rink, located in Allentown, to the Lehigh Valley Health Network for possible use if the number of coronavirus cases surge in that area and hospitals become overcrowded.
Bravo, gentlemen.
You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox twice a week during the Flyers season. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email (scarchidi@inquirer.com) or on Twitter (@broadstbull). Thank you for reading.
— Sam Carchidi (flyers@inquirer.com)
The Phantoms’ AHL season was suspended and entertainment events were put on hold by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the PPL Center vacant.
The Phantoms will work with the Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) and make their arena available if needed.
“We have been extremely impressed with the leadership at LVHN and how they have quickly prepared and acted in this time of need,” Rob Brooks, whose team will match the first $10,000 in donations for needs connected to the coronavirus, said in a statement. “We are enormously grateful to all of the employees at LVHN, first responders, and all the front-line heroes who have put our community first. They truly inspire us with their courage.”
Dr. Brian Nester, LVHN’s president and chief executive officer, praised the Brooks brothers for their “incredible gesture” and said he’s hopeful the community does not face a situation where this contingency plan is activated.
Nester said the offer to use their facility was “another example of the amazing support the community has demonstrated for LVHN and our physicians, nurses, and staff during this difficult time period.”
He said because of the planning and work done at LHVN and its hospital campuses, he believes “we will be able to weather this storm without taking the dramatic step of turning the arena into a hospital.”
According to LehighValleyLive, about 50 percent of hospital beds in the Lehigh Valley area were occupied last week, and the number was climbing.
As for the Phantoms, they were 24-28-10 when the season was halted, placing them seventh in the eight-team Atlantic Division. Greg Carey led the team with 15 goals and 30 points. Frost was second in goals (13 in 41 games) and points (29).
Isaac Ratcliffe (six goals, 15 points in 53 games) and German Rubtsov (two goals, 13 points in 42 games) are among the players who had struggled. Ratcliffe, 21, in his first full pro season, was a second-round selection in 2017. Rubtsov, 21, who played in four games with the Flyers this season, was chosen in the first round in 2016.
Misha Vorobyev (12 goals, 28 points in 45 games), who has a plus-9 rating, has been one of the Phantoms’ most consistent players. Ditto goalie Alex Lyon (2.69 GAA, .913 save percentage).
Promising goalie Kirill Ustimenko, who had a 3.84 GAA and .889 save percentage in five games with Lehigh Valley, had just started to get a feel for the AHL.
- Claude Giroux vs. Rick MacLeish, Reggie Leach vs. John LeClair among Flyers matchups in 64-player field that will decide the best all-time Philly athlete. Sixteen players from each team -- the Flyers, Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers -- are in the field. You can get to the bracket here.
- Phyllis Snider Foreman, the woman who named the Flyers and helped design their iconic logo died at 92.
- Positive news on injured Flyers, but status quo on center Nolan Patrick.
- Carter Hart misses “electric” Wells Fargo Center; says he would need a week or two to be ready to return to action.
- Flyers flashback: Ten years ago, an epic shootout win (thank you, Brian Boucher) over the New York Rangers keyed a stirring run that nearly gave the Flyers their first Stanley Cup since 1975. Boucher and Danny Briere gave some interesting insight about that win on the last day of the 2009-10 regular season.
In a conference call with reporters last week, former Flyers star Rick Tocchet, now Arizona’s head coach, said he believes the suspended season will re-start in a couple months and that there is “no excuse for guys not to be ready. ... I’m a big believer on working on your game," he said of using time wisely during the layoff. "If you’re a guy that has an average shot, you should be shooting pucks every day.”
He recalled what he called an “old school” routine his dad set up for him when Tocchet was younger. “He used to put this parachute in our garage,” he said. “I used to shoot a ton of pucks at it. I think you can do that sort of stuff ... Hockey specific stuff.”
Tuesday: Replay of Flyers vs. Capitals from March 4, 7 p.m. (NBCSP).
Thursday: Replay of high-scoring Game 6 between the Penguins and host Flyers from the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
Thursday: Replay of Flyers vs. Hurricanes from March 5, 7 p.m. (NBCSP).
May 10: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the cancellation or postponement of all events with 50 or more people until this date. We shall see if this date is extended.
Who is the leading candidate from the Flyers’ to have their number retired and hanging from the rafters?
(@BrdStrBully) via Twitter
Answer: Thanks for the question, Richard. Center Claude Giroux, who will be among the franchise’s all-time leaders in several categories when his career is over, is the leading candidate among current Flyers. Giroux is fourth in franchise history in career points (815), behind only Bobby Clarke (1,210), Bill Barber (883), and Brian Propp (849).
Another strong candidate: Public-address announcer Lou Nolan, who is the last remaining person who has worked continuously for the Flyers since their inception in 1967. He started out in the pubic-relations department.
As for retired Flyers, you could make a case for Propp. In franchise history, he is second in goals, second in event-strength goals, third in points per game. fourth in points, and fourth in plus-minus rating.
Six Flyers have had their numbers retired: Barry Ashbee (No. 4), Clarke (16), Bernie Parent (1), Bill Barber (7), Mark Howe (2) and Eric Lindros (88). Of that group, Ashbee is the only one not in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Send questions by email or on Twitter (@broadstbull), and they could be answered in a future edition.