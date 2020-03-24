You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox. While the NHL season is on hiatus, On the Fly will be delivered on Tuesdays. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email (scarchidi@inquirer.com) or on Twitter (@broadstbull). Thank you for reading.