Answer: Thanks for the question. Ghost will still be available for a couple reasons. For one, they can only protect three defensemen in next year’s expansion draft for Seattle, and they figure to be Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, and Phil Myers. So it makes sense to deal Gostisbehere instead of losing him and not getting anything in return. In addition, they need to upgrade the offense, and Gostisbehere is a valuable trading chip. He had a disappointing season but was bothered by a knee injury, and he could bounce back and be a key offensive defenseman, especially on the power play.