We are living in a strange and uncertain time. While it’s understandable, and even OK, to wonder what will become of this NHL season — whether the terrific turnaround made by Alain Vigneault and his coaches will go for naught, or if this year’s Flyers team could have made a run like last year’s St. Louis Blues — think also of the ancillary folks who push the trash bins at the arenas and clean up our frivolity in time for the next event.