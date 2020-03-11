Latest Nasdaq picks Philly’s Navy Yard as backup if coronavirus empties financial districts
Nasdaq, the giant securities-trading group, has prepared a backup trading floor and secure data facility at the Philadelphia Navy Yard business center in South Philadelphia, just in case the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic leaves Wall Street systems as vulnerable as a hurricane or terrorist attack.
Industry sources say Nasdaq has stepped up training in recent days to add dozens of personnel at its League Island Boulevard center if needed. The back-up prep work was later confirmed by Nasdaq officials in New York.
“The health and safety of our employees and members is paramount, and we take very seriously our place in the U.S. financial infrastructure,” said Joe Christinat, a spokesman for Nasdaq. “If our main trading floor were to become inaccessible, Nasdaq can operate our trading floor facility in an secondary location, at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.”
— Joseph N. DiStefano
Swarthmore to close NCAA tournament game to fans over coronavirus concern
Swarthmore College announced Wednesday that Saturday’s NCAA tournament game hosted by the school will be closed to fans. Refunds will be made if tickets already were purchased for the third-round game against Whitworth. The 5 p.m. game can be watched on YouTube.com/user/SwarthmoreAthletics/live.
“While there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Swarthmore College, the epidemic continues to expand, and the college has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the well-being of Swarthmore students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader community,” the school said in a statement.
— Mike Jensen
Bucks County Community College closes for deep cleaning
Bucks County Community College will close Friday through next week for a deep cleaning. Like other colleges, the school says it has had no cases but wants to take precautions. The closure overlaps with spring break and affects all of the campuses.
— Susan Snyder
Philly health commissioner skips coronavirus conference for cough
At a coronavirus conference held Wednesday morning by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, attendees were greeted by the news that the department head would not attend in person.
“I have a mild cough,” health commissioner Thomas Farley said through a speaker phone, though he quickly pointed out that symptom is normal for this time of year.
“I thought it would be better under the circumstances to be careful,” he told health care providers and others at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Center City.
His presentation was then delivered in person by deputy health commissioner Caroline C. Johnson, who said there was no indication yet that the virus was circulating at a level that the city should close schools and churches.
Johnson urged people with underlying health problems to stay home from all public events. “That’s a firm recommendation,” she said.
She cited a recent study of passengers on one of the cruise ships where the virus was circulating, noting that more than half of people who tested positive had no symptoms.
She said it remained unclear how easily asymptomatic people could transmit the virus.
The incubation period — the time between exposure and the development of symptoms — seems to be four to six days for most people, but as long as 14 days, she said.
— Tom Avril
The coronavirus outbreak is giving this Philadelphia-area business a big boost
Coronavirus has spread a gloomy and cold chill throughout the worldwide economy.
Yet there is a neon-colored bright spot shining forth in suburban Philadelphia: Scrub Daddy. The Delaware County-based manufacturer of the sunshine-shaped smilin’ sponge, is cleaning up.
— Sam Wood
Coachella postponed; WXPN nixes audiences for Free at Noon concerts
Both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival are officially postponed over coronavirus concerns, promoter Goldenvoice announced late Tuesday.
“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice said in a statement. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”
The festivals were scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif., across several weekends in April, have been rescheduled for October. Coachella has been moved to the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, while Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.
In the Philadelphia area, the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., organized by Goldenvoice parent company AEG Presents, has remained largely silent about whether concerns over the coronavirus might influence its upcoming June 18 to 21 run. A spokesperson for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.
On Tuesday, however, the festival began a countdown to the start of this year’s event via its social media profiles, noting that the kickoff was 100 days away. In one message, the festival noted that “yes, we are counting down.”
WXPN, meanwhile, has announced that its Free at Noon concerts will be closed to the public through April 17. That change will start Friday with a concert from Jonathan Wilson, and comes following the University of Pennsylvania’s call to suspend events with 100-plus attendees. The radio station said on its website that it is working to broadcast the live performances amid its audience limitations.
In North Jersey, the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of The Fest for Beatles Fans, the celebration of all things John, Paul, George and Ringo scheduled for March 27 to 29. The Fest, which began in 1974, is billed as the largest and longest-running gathering of Beatles aficionados in the world.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored when the Fest is rescheduled, organizers said.
— Nick Vadala, Jeff Gammage
Inquirer employees self-quarantine after attending investigative journalism conference
Inquirer employees were advised early Wednesday to work from home if possible after it was learned that a person with a presumptive case of coronavirus had been at a journalism conference attended by four newsroom staff members.
The four employees, two from the Philadelphia newsroom and two from Spotlight PA in Harrisburg, have agreed to self-quarantine themselves after attending the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting conference in New Orleans last week.
Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes told employees they were encouraged to work from home if possible and if their managers approved.
“No Inquirer employee has reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus,” she said. “This is a precautionary measure and is not mandatory.”
She said professional crews would be brought in for “thorough, top-to-bottom cleanings of our facilities.”
“We have the ability to report, edit and publish remotely and in fact are doing so as we speak,” said Gabriel Escobar, Inquirer editor and vice president. “While this presents some challenges, we are confident we will be able to keep the public informed online and in print.”
More than 1,000 people attended the New Orleans conference and other news organizations have also told employees they can work from home. WHYY, Philadelphia’s NPR affiliate, tweeted that three employees had also attended the conference and were in self-quarantine.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Chestnut Hill College closes through Sunday as coronavirus spreads
Chestnut Hill College will close until Sunday, given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region and an “abundance of caution,” the school said on its website.
The Philadelphia college plans to deep clean and disinfect the campus. A decision on whether the college will move to alternative delivery of courses will be made by Saturday, the school said.
— Susan Snyder
Coronavirus testing is expanding, but likely not fast enough to contain undetected spread
Contrary to President Trump’s claim that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get it, U.S. testing has been rationed both because of the federal government’s limited supply of test kits and because it has advised doctors to restrict the test to certain patients.
That is starting to change — slowly.
With the blessing of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, at least three big commercial diagnostic companies are now offering coronavirus testing. That should boost the meager capacity of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health labs, which had done fewer than 6,000 tests through last week, according to health officials.
In addition, the CDC announced much looser testing criteria on Sunday, so more people with symptoms will be eligible. Basically, physicians are advised to “use their judgment.”
But that doesn’t mean people who fall ill and fit the new criteria are getting tested.
— Marie McCullough
U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as pace of infections increase
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 1,000 Wednesday morning, with at least 31 related deaths, as the pace of infections increases nationwide.
As the New York Times noted, “more than a quarter of the country’s cases were announced on Tuesday.”
As of Wednesday morning, people in 37 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus.In Washington state, where at least 267 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee will reportedly announce a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area, in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
New York has seen the number of positive coronavirus cases swell in recent days to 173, with more than 50 cases traced back to a 50-year-old attorney who tested positive for the virus on March. The state has responded by setting up a one-mile containment area around the small New York City suburb of New Rochelle.
— Rob Tornoe
Kenney on canceled Philly St. Patrick’s Day Parade: ‘We appreciate their willingness’ to take health, safety into account
Late Tuesday night, organizers of the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled the Sunday event after a case of the coronavirus was reported in the city and officials urged spectators not to attend.
Earlier in the day, city leaders said the event would go on as planned, but advised residents to avoid gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the coronavirus threat, and suggested watching the parade on TV instead of attending.
“We understand that this was a difficult decision, and we appreciate their willingness to take the health and safety of the marchers and the attendees into account,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted shortly after the parade cancellation was announced.
City officials had been grappling with what to do about the parade against an unnerving historical backdrop: The decision just more than a century ago to go ahead with a World War I Liberty Loan parade on Broad Street during the 1918 flu pandemic. Epidemiologists now view that parade as a classic blunder that led to a spread of a disease that claimed 12,000 lives in Philadelphia.
— Oona Goodin-Smith, Joseph A. Gambardello, Craig R. McCoy
Pennsylvania isn’t releasing details on coronavirus cases because of a decades-old law
At frequent media briefings on COVID-19 over the last week, Health Secretary Rachel Levine has not provided the public with the total number of samples tested, the number of people quarantined after possible exposure, or the exact ages of infected people in Pennsylvania.
As of Wednesday morning, fourteen presumed positive coronavirus cases have been identified in Pennsylvania. Local cases include eight in Montgomery County, two in Bucks County, one in Delaware County, and one in Philadelphia. The city reported its first case Tuesday.
The state health department has released only the number of positive cases, as well as general information about the source of the infection, whether the infected individuals are adults, and which county they live in.
Officials are citing a 1955 law authored in the heyday of syphilis for withholding information.
— Cynthia Fernandez