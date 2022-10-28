Expect a mostly sunny day with a high of 59.

Today is (hopefully) a double gift. It’s Friday and the Phillies will be taking on the Houston Astros in the World Series tonight. I hope you brushed up on your trash talk against the Texas team.

In case it wasn’t already obvious, there will be an abundance of Phillies content in today’s newsletter.

To start off, our lead story focuses on the iconic 2008 World Series, when the Phillies ended a quarter-century pro sports title drought.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

There was a time when hoping a Philly team winning a pro sports championship was futile.

We’re not snagging titles every year, but it’s no longer a distant fantasy. The Eagles won the Super Bowl less than five years ago.

And the Phillies just might end the latest drought as they head into the World Series tonight against the Astros.

When the Phillies faced the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, it had been 25 years and 150 days since the city’s last championship. (The Sixers won in 1983). And rest assured, that 25-year drought was felt. The Inquirer used to update the number of days since the last championship on the second page of the daily sports section.

As we plan on cheering on the Phils tonight, it feels like an appropriate time to reminisce on the magic that was the 2008 World Series, complete with Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Chase Utley, and Jimmy Rollins.

Keep reading for a full breakdown.

What you should know today

Okay, I have a confession. I read a lot of articles, columns, blogs, etc. every day but there are times I miss things. It happens. But this is important and I apologize for being a little late to the party to share this with you.

Our columnist Helen Ubiñas created the Ñ Fund as a way to contribute to the advancement of Latinas in the field of journalism through grants to nonprofit organizations and educational organizations.

The problem: Despite Latinos making up a fifth of the U.S. population and about half of the nation’s population growth since 2010, they are still underrepresented in media. It’s even worse for Latinas.

In her own words:

“I was the only Latina news columnist at the Hartford Courant, where my career started. I am the only Latina columnist at The Inquirer. Take a look at the rosters of columnists at some of the largest U.S. newspapers, and tell me what you see. Typically, not columnists who look or sound or reflect the experiences of people like me.”

“I’m nowhere near done with journalism or column writing, but I’ve long thought that I’d feel better when the time came to move on if I saw other Latinas stepping onto the kind of privileged platform that I have been lucky enough to have.”

Keep reading to discover Ubiñas’ vision (and how to support it).

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

How many times was Betsy Ross buried?

A. 5

B. 2

C. 3

D. 10

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

📰 Reading: How Bryce Harper could be the new Mr. October. 🔑

⚾ Picking: my ideal cast if the Phillies World Series run was a movie.

🍿 Contemplating: Snagging a ticket to see the film Call Jane. It premieres today. 🔑

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: The former Boot & Saddle bar

AM SHORTLY

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Thomas Stiadle, who correctly guessed Phanatic as Thursday’s answer.

📷 Photo From Our Archives 📷

And that’s all you need to start your day and weekend. My colleague Ashley Hoffman has you covered Sunday. I’ll be back in your inbox on Halloween 🎃.