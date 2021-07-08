Hello, devoted readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Amazon warehouse workers are being pushed beyond the limit, and it’s literally breaking them down, critics say.

Then: Every kid in Pennsylvania has the right to a school year “do over.” But if families want that, they have to act fast.

And: Center City’s office district is holding firm — but could see more departures post COVID-19.

Injuries are disproportionately higher among Amazon’s warehouse workers in Pennsylvania than those working in other companies’ warehouses, according to an Inquirer analysis of OSHA data compiled by the Washington Post.

From 2017 through 2020, Amazon warehouses in the tri-state area reported higher rates of injuries causing staff to miss work or do light-duty tasks.

Despite Amazon founder and business magnate Jeff Bezos’ acknowledging the company’s need to improve things for workers, with new measures already being implemented, labor unions claim Amazon is putting economic boom over safety of its employees.

Learn more about the unseen struggles of Amazon warehouse employees, as reporters Christian Hetrick and Chris A. Williams shed a light on how a big machine is adversely affecting the people that keep it in motion.

Every student in Pennsylvania is eligible to repeat a grade to make up for COVID-19 learning losses, but families who want to exercise that right have to move quickly.

Legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week gives parents until Thursday, July 15, to notify schools of their intention to retain their children.

The new law, known as Act 66, also gives students with disabilities who turned 21 during the 2020-21 school year the option to stay for another year.

Here’s what you should know about these options for schooling, as laid out by reporter Kristen A. Graham.

Reopening resources

What you need to know today

The vacancy rate is not as high in Philly’s central business district as in other major urban areas, such as Manhattan. But some big firms are cutting back on space.

Jeff Van Drew was always a “confounding figure’’ in New Jersey politics. Switching parties hasn’t changed that.

State Sen. Sharif Street and fellow lawmakers again called for stricter gun laws — this time after the fatal shooting of Street’s 21-year-old nephew at a West Philadelphia cookout on July Fourth.

Another toll hike is in store for commuters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, but the increase is slightly less than in recent years.

An Allentown woman wants more people to know that tattoo ink can complicate breast cancer screening.

“Every time I turn around, something is happening in the zeitgeist that requires Black women to explain why we are deserving of the same treatment afforded white people,” writes columinst Elizabeth Wellington in opposition to the Olympic ban of swim caps designed specifically for Black hair.

White supremacists marching through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love on Independence Day weekend is a reminder that racism will continue to rear itself until white Americans firmly stand up against these groups and ideologies, writes columnist Solomon Jones.

It’s time to take a closer look at the city’s infrastructure, as well as local and state building codes and property owners, so a tragic building collapse like the one in Surfside, Fla., doesn’t happen here, writes James A. Mehaffey, building codes subcommittee chair for the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

Looking to revitalize the city’s art scene, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas worked with various public agencies to help support the artistic and cultural groups in need of resources and exposure. The ongoing Arts and Culture Recovery Week features art, music, designs, and workshops showcasing the different forms of artistic expression the city has to offer.