Our lead story focuses on mayoral hopeful State Rep. Amen Brown and the long list of accusations against him involving legal and financial misconduct.

West Philadelphia State Rep. Amen Brown pitched himself as a self-made entrepreneur who rose from poverty. He’s one of the nine democrats vying to be the city’s mayor.

But an Inquirer review of financial documents, real estate records, and court filings over the past decades shows a disturbing picture:

Daycare centers he owned accumulated thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

He’s been sued multiple times by angry creditors.

Former business partners say he broke contracts and cheated them out of investments.

Brown has accrued more than $100,000 in liens and judgements.

Some of these obligations are still ongoing. As Brown was seeking reelection to the state House last year, the City of Philadelphia sued him and a partner for more than $30,000 for unpaid taxes and penalties.

Continue to learn why Brown and his supporters see a path to the mayor's office.

Philadelphia’s list of anonymous dead has grown to 225 since 1955, including 15 who died last year.

What we know: The majority were men, and more than half were Black, when race could be determined.

Sixty-eight people were found in vacant lots or homes.

Almost 60 more people were found washed up on the banks of or pulled from the city’s rivers.

A collaborative team from the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, and District Attorney’s Office is taking a new look and have 30 separate investigations underway.

Notable quote: “We’re giving people back their names,” said Ryan Gallagher, Criminalistics Unit Manager at the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Forensic Science.

Gallagher convened the group after police used DNA testing last year to identify Joseph Augustus Zarelli in the 1957 “Boy in the Box” child homicide case.

Keep reading to learn how the group investigates unidentified deaths.

📱Introducing: The man behind the twitter account, Liza Minnelli Outlives, that became an unlikely source for breaking news.

👀 Watching: Luxury development will replace East Kensington’s Viking Mills following artist evictions.

Photo of the Day

