James Beard Awards list of semifinalists for 2023 includes veterans and newcomers

Philadelphia-area restaurant people — a mix of veterans and newcomers — figured prominently in the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, announced today.

This list will be winnowed to a slate of nominees that will be announced March 29. The award ceremony will be June 5 in Chicago.

This year’s Philadelphia nominees include several repeats from last year: Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street) for outstanding restaurateur; Friday Saturday Sunday for outstanding restaurant; Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club in the emerging-chef category; and Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya for best chef/Mid-Atlantic.

Among the “newcomers” is a true veteran. Chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi of Sagami in Collingswood, a candidate for best chef, opened his restaurant in 1974. (Sagami was a semifinalist for best restaurant in 2017 and 2019.)

A tiny spot is up for best new restaurant in the United States: South Philadelphia’s Heavy Metal Sausage Co., chef Patrick Alfiero and Melissa Pellegrino’s retail sausage and sandwich shop by day, pop-up tasting menu trattoria by night.

Two semifinalists for best bakery are Denise’s Delicacies, Denise Gause’s North Philadelphia bakery, and Mighty Bread Co., Chris DiPiazza’s South Philadelphia shop, while Emily Riddell of Machine Shop is up for pastry chef or baker.

Vernick Food & Drink is a semifinalist for hospitality, beer specialist Monk’s Cafe has made the list for the category of outstanding wine and other beverages program, and Le Caveau, above the Good King Tavern, is up for best bar.

The regional award for best chef/Mid-Atlantic recognizes chefs in Washington, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Of the 20 semifinalists, five are from Philadelphia — Andrew Henshaw of Laser Wolf, Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi, Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina, Thanh Nguyen of Gabriella’s Vietnam, and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya — while Philip Manganaro of Park Place Cafe in Merchantville and Melissa McGrath of Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen in Newfield are from South Jersey.

Considered among the most prestigious restaurant industry prizes, the James Beard Awards were on a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 after concerns regarding racial equity and nominees’ behavior.

(Disclosure: Some current Inquirer staff members have served on or are part of the James Beard Awards voting body.)