Bruce Springsteen’s Philly-area history | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday. It should be mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Five months ago, Bruce Springsteen was here for this sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center.

He’s back, as part of a second round of North American tour dates at Citizens Bank Park. Ahead of his return to Philly next week, we have a package of our tour coverage all in one spot.

But first, refresh your knowledge of “The Boss.” Our lead story maps out Springsteen’s history in the region.

Springsteen will mark his return to Philly Aug. 16 and 18.

For the occasion, we pieced together Springsteen’s history in the region. All of these places were either referenced in song lyrics or were key locations he played on his way to becoming “The Boss.”

The Main Point, 880 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr: This is the coffeehouse where he played 45 shows in 24 nights between January 1973 and February 1975. There’s no other venue outside of Asbury Park that was more important to his rise.

North Hancock Street: Springsteen wrote his “Streets of Philadelphia” single for Jonathan Demme’s 1993 movie Philadelphia. It remains his final top 10 hit.

The Spectrum: 3601 S. Broad St. used to be the longtime home of the Sixers and the Flyers, but now it’s a parking lot. Springsteen played his first Philly show here in 1973 as an opener, and then returned as a headliner three years later. In total, he performed here 42 times, including four nights in the run to the building’s closing in 2009.

Read more for additional locations.

If either show next week will be your first one, we have a guide for you.

SEPTA announced Thursday that it will begin “safety reinforcement” training for all employees on Monday.

Be aware: Riders can expect delays. About 10% of SEPTA’s bus and trolley operators will be pulled from duty each day to attend trainings. The main service disruptions will be within the first two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Federal Transportation Administration said it will step in with a formal review of SEPTA’s maintenance and safety protocols after a string of bus and trolley crashes that killed one person and injured at least 40 others.

There’s been eight major collisions involving SEPTA vehicles in the past 20 days.

FTA disclosed their plans in a letter obtained by The Inquirer and addressed to SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie D. Richards and state Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll.

Click here to see the contents of the letter.

