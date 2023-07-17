What we know about the Bucks County flash floods | Morning Newsletter

Expect to deal with patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, it should be a sunny day with a high of 92.

Flash flooding from sudden downpours on roadways in the Washington Crossing area of Bucks County turned Saturday evening into a tragedy. Officials have confirmed that at least five people were killed and two children are still missing.

Our lead story is what we know so far.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It was a grim Saturday night after more than four inches of rain fell on Upper Makefield Township in two hours.

What happened?

Heavy rains in Bucks County caused a flash flood at about 5:30 p.m. The water trapped 11 cars on the 1000 block of Washington Crossing Road, including three that were swept away.

Eight people were rescued from their cars on the roadway, and two were rescued from Houghs Creek. At least five people died and two children were missing as of Sunday evening. Seventy-five volunteers were looking for them.

Who are the victims?

That information is still coming out and names have not been released.

We know the two missing victims are a 9-month old boy and his 2-year-old sister. Among the dead are the children’s mother. The family was from Charleston S.C., and were on the way to a barbecue when they encountered fierce flood waters. The children’s father got himself and his 4-year-old son out of the car to safety but the man’s wife, her mother, and the other children were swept away. The grandmother survived and was treated at a local hospital.

Three of the deceased victims were found overnight, and the other two were found Sunday.

Keep reading for the latest information as this is a developing story.

President Joe Biden is unpopular. Democrats are frustrated that it’s been a struggle to translate his legislative accomplishments to everyday Americans who don’t seem excited at their likely 2024 choices.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden is a relatable nonpolitician. She’s a teacher, mom, and grandma. She’s widely described as being down to earth.

Notable quote: “Voters crave authenticity,” Jill Biden’s former spokesman Michael LaRosa said. “She’s your typical suburban mom and grandmother, who has a slight Philly accent when she pronounces certain words like ‘coffee.’ It’s endearing and it’s what makes her his secret weapon.”

Keep reading to learn how Jill Biden might be her husband’s greatest asset on the campaign trail.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

A new three-part documentary series, Goliath: The Complete Story of Wilt Chamberlain, follows the life of the Philadelphia basketball legend.

Where did he grow up?

A) West Philly

B) South Philly

C) West Oak Lane

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

📰 Reading: Will Bunch’s latest column urging President Joe Biden to declare war on climate change.

⚾ Anticipating: Bryce Harper’s debut at first base during the Phillies’ home series against the Milwaukee Brewers this week.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Head down to Atlantic City

PEELS TIER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Suzanne Cross, who correctly guessed Sunday’s answer: Morey’s Piers.

Photo of the day

Thank you for starting your week with The Inquirer, even when the news is somber. I’ll be back tomorrow.