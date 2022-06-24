Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-80s today under partly cloudy skies.

Today, we’ll examine renter strife in Philly and the biggest takeaways from the city’s recently passed $5.8 million fiscal budget.

But first some personal news: It’s my last day as The Inquirer’s Newsletter Editor and your Morning Newsletter emcee. I’m returning to our Sports Desk, where my career started at the Daily News over 10 years ago.

We’ll have exciting news soon about my replacement. In the meantime, a group of my talented colleagues will hold down your mornings. You can still reach us anytime at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com.

It’s been a privilege to kickstart your days. I hope my desire to truly make every morning a conversation came through.

Appreciate you all. And now, Friday. 🌞

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

When it comes to a housing crisis, the strain doesn’t only extend to homeowners and those looking for homes. Right now, many renters are feeling it too, according to a recent survey of Philly renters.

From facing the consequences of past evictions to being months behind on rent, the report showcased the “rental dynamics in the city,” according to Cypress Marrs, a housing research analyst at the University of Pennsylvania.

Of the nearly 6,000 renters who took part in the survey conducted by Community Legal Services and the Housing Initiative at Penn:

🏠 Almost 60% of renters said they were behind on rent and owed an average of about $2,700.

🏠 Of those who owed back rent, almost 60% were Black and 20% were white.

🏠 To pay rent, they borrowed an average of $1,562, mostly from family and friends.

🏠 Their median rent was $986 and their monthly utility payments totaled a median of $168.

Our reporter Michaelle Bond dove into the data, and explained what the city is trying to do to ease the burden.

What you should know today

When the dust settled, the city added another $500 million to its budget, aiming to put a greater emphasis on public safety given the city’s rampant gun violence surge.

The budget for its police force received an increase — to the tune of $30 million, raising the department’s operating budget this year to nearly $800 million, the most of any city agency.

But a number of other issues also got more funding, such as tax cuts, recreation centers and libraries, rental assistance, and other general quality-of-life issues.

Our reporters Anna Orso, Sean Collins Walsh, and Max Marin take a look at some of the major takeaways from the city’s latest budget and what changes it will bring over the next year.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Recently, Drexel senior Kiara Santos has become the first Black woman editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Triangle. Santos and others helped revive the publication which re-launched on June 10 following a two-year hiatus. Today’s question: How old is The Triangle? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 75 years

b. 84 years

c. 96 years

d. 101 years

What we’re…

🎧 Listening to: The Philly podcast examining the racial injustices baked into laws, one law at a time.

🏀 Reading: Former NBA player and Villanova star Maalik Wayns is expected to become the next coach of Camden’s troubled high school basketball program.

👀 Watching: What could emerge from City Council’s probe of the PPA, an organization that’s said to be in “financial chaos.”

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

He was supposed to be the franchise player.

NANS REVEL OIL

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Maryellen Glackin of East Norriton who correctly guessed ARCTIC SPLASH as Thursday’s answer.

Photo of the day

That’s the week, Philly. My colleague Ashley Hoffman visits your inbox for our Sunday edition. For the Philly sports fans out there looking for a great newsletter, if you’ve yet to subscribe to our Sports Daily, it makes a great addition to your inbox. ✌️