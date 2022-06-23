Pennsylvania Republicans’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results — in both their state and others — came under scrutiny Thursday in parallel probes by both congressional and federal criminal investigators.

On Capitol Hill, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) and Philadelphia-born attorney Jeffrey Clark were key figures in testimony by three top officials from Trump’s Department of Justice. The former officials detailed how Perry peddled false conspiracy theories to the highest levels of the government, hoping to launch investigations that would cast doubt upon the vote. One — based on a video he found on YouTube — led to top Defense officials contacting the Italian government about a conspiracy supposedly involving that country’s satellites affecting U.S. votes.

When Perry was rebuffed, he pushed then President Donald Trump to oust his acting attorney general and replace him with a Philadelphia native, who was willing to embrace those claims. The officials testified that putting Clark, an environmental lawyer and then-acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division, in charge “may very well have spiraled us into a constitutional crisis.”

Meanwhile, in Allegheny County, FBI agents interviewed the chair of the county Republican Party as part of a nationwide investigation of a plan to send endorse false pro-Trump electors from key swing states.

And also Thursday, another Pennsylvania congressman — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly — was implicated by Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.), in an attempt to get false electors from Wisconsin and Michigan into the hands of Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived at the Capitol to certify Biden’s win. A Kelly spokesperson denied that, calling Johnson’s statements “patently false” and that the congressman “has no knowledge of the claims Mr. Johnson is making related to the 2020 election.”

Members of the Jan. 6 committee have singled out all of those efforts as part of what they’ve described as an “attempted coup” by Trump and his supporters.

Trump’s efforts amounted to “a power play to win at all cost, with no regard for the will of the American people,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.), a Trump critic and one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee. “Facts were clearly just an inconvenience.”

